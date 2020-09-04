Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 14.5%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 785,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.29 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.