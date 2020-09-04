Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobias Albin Lutke Sells 1,269 Shares

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,407.67, for a total value of C$1,786,338.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,656,832.77.

Tobias Albin Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total value of C$2,235,534.48.

Shopify stock opened at C$1,330.15 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of C$372.01 and a one year high of C$1,502.00. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,285.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,344.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,002.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

