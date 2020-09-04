Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $35.98

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $30.90. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 6,412 shares traded.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $505.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

