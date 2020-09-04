Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSDOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SSDOY stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

