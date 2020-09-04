Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSDOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CLSA cut shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SSDOY stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

