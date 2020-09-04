Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 0.34.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.