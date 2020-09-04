Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.