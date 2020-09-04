Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the July 30th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 89.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.