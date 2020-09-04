Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 51,634 Shares

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,771.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,866 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $20,799.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 53,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,996 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,324.04.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 167,238 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $260,891.28.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 715,389 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,852.95.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 53,074 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,957.30.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 73,266 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $113,562.30.

On Thursday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

