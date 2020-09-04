SelfSell (SSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $50,749.68 and $98.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027565 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.