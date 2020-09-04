Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from the company’s compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from active portfolio management. The company estimates investment income of $170 million and $5 million from alternative investments in 2020. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. Shares of Selective Insurance have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, it boasts solid capital position on which it deploys capital effectively. However, it is exposed to cat loss, inducing earnings volatility. High costs exert pressure on operating margin. Its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

