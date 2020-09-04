Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Stake Cut by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,085 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEE stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

