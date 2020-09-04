Scotiabank Increases ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $82.00

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.24% from the stock’s current price.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEX from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

ONEXF stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.50. ONEX has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

