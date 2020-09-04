Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$32.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

