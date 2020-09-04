Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$32.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.26 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.88.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

