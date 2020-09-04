Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of SALT opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $77.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 28.7% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 134,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

