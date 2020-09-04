SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SciPlay by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

