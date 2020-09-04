Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Scientific Games by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

