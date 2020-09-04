Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.18 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

