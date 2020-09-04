Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Update

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRZL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,307,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,353. Scepter has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

