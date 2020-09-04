Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Update

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRZL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,307,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,353. Scepter has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Scepter Company Profile
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Scepter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scepter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.