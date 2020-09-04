Scanetchain Price Tops $0.0001 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $119,656.35 and $120,569.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scanetchain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.05725351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00035248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About Scanetchain

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

Scanetchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scanetchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

