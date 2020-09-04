SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

