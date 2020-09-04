Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sanmina worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,153,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 231,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 10,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

