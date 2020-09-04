salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total transaction of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $3,038,550.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 414,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,532,867. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.