RWS’s (RWS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get RWS alerts:

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 582.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.