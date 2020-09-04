RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.04 ($40.05).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA RWE traded down €0.97 ($1.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €32.72 ($38.49). 3,774,164 shares of the company traded hands. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.60.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.