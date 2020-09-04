Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($20.19) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

LON:RDSB traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,039.80 ($13.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -34.05%.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

