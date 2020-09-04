Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDSA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.03) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,417 ($31.58). The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,188.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -34.05%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

