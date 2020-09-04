Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $38.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.