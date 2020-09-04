Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$95.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$95.48 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 52.40.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$862.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

