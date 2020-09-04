Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to $117.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded up $22.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

