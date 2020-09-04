Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

