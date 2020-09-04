Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$22.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.48.

TSE:TOU opened at C$16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 71.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$18.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$64,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,616,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,976,192.38. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $665,661.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

