Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($57.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.76 ($50.31).

DWNI opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.71.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

