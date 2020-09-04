Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

