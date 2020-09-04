Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Steris (NYSE:STE)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.67.

STE stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Steris by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Steris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 640.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

