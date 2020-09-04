Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,098. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

