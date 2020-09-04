RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RLI by 241.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 282,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLI by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in RLI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RLI by 31.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

