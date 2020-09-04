Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

