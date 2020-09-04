RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG traded down $20.11 on Friday, reaching $259.61. 40,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,573. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.59. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total value of $384,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total transaction of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,824. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

