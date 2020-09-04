RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $619,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Insiders have sold a total of 121,488 shares of company stock worth $34,844,824 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $21.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.72. 1,295,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,573. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

