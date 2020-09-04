RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 12,369 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total transaction of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 16,033 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.80, for a total transaction of $4,502,066.40.

NYSE:RNG traded down $17.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

