RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Critical Analysis

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and RigNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.90 $37.52 million $0.76 89.61 RigNet $242.93 million 0.42 -$19.16 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% RigNet -13.44% -121.61% -15.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cogent Communications and RigNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than RigNet.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats RigNet on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. The Applications and Internet-of-Things segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as cyber security; applications for safety and workforce productivity; a real-time machine learning and AI data platform; and other value-added solutions. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.