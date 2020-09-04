Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 525 by Analysts at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 511.07 ($6.68).

Shares of RMV traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 631 ($8.25). 1,985,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 42.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 599.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.26. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.29).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

