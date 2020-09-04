Richard Lord Sells 58,700 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 58,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$2,051,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,226,994 shares in the company, valued at C$147,713,150.73.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42.

RCH stock opened at C$34.94 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$36.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

