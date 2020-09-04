Reviewing DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF)

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SThree and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SThree N/A N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S 3.51% 16.13% 4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SThree and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SThree $1.69 billion 0.26 $45.96 million N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S $70.95 billion 0.78 $2.94 billion $2.34 19.23

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SThree.

Risk & Volatility

SThree has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SThree and DEUTSCHE POST A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SThree 0 0 2 0 3.00 DEUTSCHE POST A/S 0 4 9 0 2.69

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.09%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than SThree.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats SThree on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It also provides management and support services. The company has operations primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

