ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.68. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 14,600 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

