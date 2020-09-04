Research Analysts Set Expectations for H & R Block Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 379.75%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,065.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

