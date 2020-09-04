Research Analysts Offer Predictions for H & R Block Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.75% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,666,000 after purchasing an additional 353,401 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 33.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

