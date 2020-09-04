RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.