Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE RM opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regional Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.