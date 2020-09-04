REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. BidaskClub raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.74. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 363,847 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

