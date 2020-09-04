Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CRH Medical (CRHM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN: CRHM):

9/1/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/25/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – CRH Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – CRH Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – CRH Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – CRH Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

